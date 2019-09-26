The brother of an alleged gang leader was given a send-off with the spinning of car tyres, gunshots and the sounding of emergency vehicle sirens from Raffia Road through to the cemetery in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
Videos of the funeral procession have been circulating on social media.
Reports suggest that staff of the security firm and ambulance service have handed themselves over to the police, after a case was opened at Bayview police station in Chatsworth.
According to police, white lights could only be fitted to vehicles owned by registered security service providers and driven by security officers.