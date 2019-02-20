His arms and hands were burnt and he also lost one of his hands during the incident. Picture: Facebook

Durban - People are still stuck on the video and image of the young man who was nearly electrocuted to death after he was caught by train electronics while train surfing on Tuesday morning. The video shows the man on top of the train, with a fire right next to him and he appeared to be unconscious, but was convulsing every few seconds.

According to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), the incident took place during morning peak time in Shallcross.

Prasa spokesperson, Zama Nomnganga, said it is a miracle the man survived the incident because a lot of train surfers die.

“His arms and hands were burnt and he also lost one of his hands during the incident,” Nomnganga said.

He said they are used to people dying on the railway lines and the young man was very lucky because he regained consciousness after he was resuscitated by paramedics.

He also said incidents like these affect the running of trains, especially if someone dies.

“This delays trains because police and paramedics have to be called in and trains cannot move while this is happening,” he said.

He pleaded with train surfers to stop surfing because it is disruptive and causes commuters to be late to work when incidents happen.

He also said the young man will be charged for contravening the running of trains.

