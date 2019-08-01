Chatsworth's Higginson Highway Durban bound has been reopened to traffic, on Thursday, between Moorton and Croftdene four months after the road surface collapsed. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Before the re-opening of the Higginson Highway - Durban bound in Chatsworth, on Thursday, two Chatsworth residents prayed to God to bless the stretch of road. The route between Moorton and Croftdene was closed in April after the road surface collapsed. In April, an underground stormwater culvert which travels from the Chatsworth Stadium, under the Higginson Highway, then towards the Bottlebrush Informal settlement was damaged.

Mala Lutchmanan a teacher at Damorosa Pre-Vocational Secondary School prayed for the drivers to be protected, guided, safe, alert and responsible when using the route.

Pastor Selvan Govender said he was honoured to to pray over the re-opening of the Higginson Highway. He prayed that God to look over the area and for motorists and pedestrians. He also prayed against any hijackings or accidents to occur.

Govender said the contractors had overcome many challenges for the community of Chatsworth.

Omi Nair, a Community Activist, said the community of Chatsworth can breathe a sigh of relief now that the highway has been opened to traffic.

"Our thanks and gratitude goes to all the role players behind the scenes at Ethekwini Municipality, the sterling support received from the City Engineers Dept and the professionalism of contractors namely Leek Construction. They had immense challenges to deal with and still met the stringent deadlines. What was indeed heartening was that everyone took ownership of the inconvenience the community was faced with. The added congestion, detours and delays added to the frustration of commuters and the contractor ensured that it was brought to an end,"Nair said.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela explained that the culvert under the highway had a structural failure. The culvert was 13 meters below road level.

"Structural work on the culvert was undertaken. A few informal settlements that are on the road verge were relocated. The estimated costs of the repairs are R6.5 million,"he said.

