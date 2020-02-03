Durban - Parts of the Ladysmith city centre have been brought to a standstill on Monday by protesters who are calling on the Alfred Duma Local Municipality mayor Vincent Madlala to step down.
Messages were doing the rounds on social media at the weekend regarding a total shutdown of the Ladysmith town and for school children to stay away from classes.
Some schools had to cancel sporting events due to the poor attendance of pupils.
On Monday morning some pupils were not able to get to school due to the lack of transport and thousands of other commuters were left stranded.
Taxi operators were also part of the march, and were not operating.