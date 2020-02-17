Durban - It was a game of cat and mouse between students at the Durban University of Technology and security guards early on Monday as students continued their protest over the lack of accommodation at the institute.
Protesting students threw firecrackers at security guards who were on the lookout for any signs of protest action.
The protests were a continuation of those that happened last week where five students were arrested according to the Saps.
It was not only DUT that had protest issues. The University of KwaZulu-Natal also had protests. The Daily News was reliably informed that security guards and police were able to quash the protests quickly.
The students at UKZN were protesting over historic debt that makes it hard for students to continue with their studies.