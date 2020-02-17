WATCH: Protesting DUT students in cat and mouse battle with security guards









It was a game of cat and mouse between students at the Durban University of Technology and security guards early on Monday as students continued their protest over the lack of accommodation at the institute. File Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - It was a game of cat and mouse between students at the Durban University of Technology and security guards early on Monday as students continued their protest over the lack of accommodation at the institute. Protesting students threw firecrackers at security guards who were on the lookout for any signs of protest action. The protests were a continuation of those that happened last week where five students were arrested according to the Saps. It was not only DUT that had protest issues. The University of KwaZulu-Natal also had protests. The Daily News was reliably informed that security guards and police were able to quash the protests quickly. The students at UKZN were protesting over historic debt that makes it hard for students to continue with their studies.

UKZN has previously stated that they had R1.7 billion of student debt and could not make any concessions. The institution also sought an audience with the Department of Higher Education's minister Blade Nzimande. However details of the discussions had not emerged UKZN said they were still in discussions with the Students Representative Council over the impasse.

The academic programme resumed today at the institution.

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said registration for undergraduate and postgraduate students would continue until March 6.

The university has been rocked by numerous protests over the past four weeks which have resulted in cars and buildings being set on fire. The Daily News had previously reported that UKZN’s students representative council (SRC) had distanced itself from the violence that engulfed the university.

“Discussions between the executive management committee and the SRC are continuing,” Bodrick said.

The two parties are fighting over numerous issues, the biggest being historical debt.

The SRC argued that poor students could not afford to pay the debt and that the money demanded by UKZN was too much.

The talks between the institution and SRC come after UKZN had met with officials from the Department of Higher Education last week.

SRC president Sifiso Simelane said he did not understand why the academic calender would resume, as 60% of students were not registered.

He said they would hold a media briefing today to provide an update on the strike by students and the SRC’s plans going forward.

