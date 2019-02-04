To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - A Durban Transport municipal bus was set alight and one of the entrance gates to the King Dinuzulu Hospital was damaged when job seekers went on the rampage on Dr.R.D.Naidu Drive in Sydenham on Monday. It is alleged that people living in the informal settlements in Clare Estate and lower Morningside had mobilised demanding they be given jobs at the hospital instead of people from outlying areas.

Job seekers set alight a tuckshop outside the gate 1 hospital entrance, ripped the gates off the hinges and stormed into the hospital premises smashing the windows on some container offices.

Mahomed Hassan Haniff, the eThekwini ward 25 councillor, confirmed that the protest was about jobs. Haniff was waiting for further details.

Dr. R.D.Naidu Drive was closed to traffic while Durban Metro police cleared rubble, tree branches and rocks from the road. Boulders were also placed across Alpine Road, cars were stoned and people walking to work were threatened.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The damaged caused at the gate 1 entrance to King Dinuzulu Hospital on Dr. R.D.Naidu Drive in Sydenham on Monday. Video by ZAINUL DAWOOD



Bins from the David Landau Community Hall were overturned onto the road.

Metro police are waiting for the bus to be removed from the road before it can be opened to traffic.

Daily News



