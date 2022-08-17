WATCH: Pupil allegedly pays taxi driver with underwear instead of fare in eThekwini

Durban — A taxi driver was left confused after a pupil allegedly paid him with a g-string instead of a fare in the Durban city. Ukhozi FM’s Ayanda Msweli took to Facebook to share the incident on Monday.

His caption read: “A driver from Makhutha is still shocked after he was paid for with a panty, a g-string, instead of money. This act was done by a pupil in eThekwini.” In a 19-second clip, a man, believed to be the taxi driver said: “Guys, here’s a panty I was paid with by my sister on Field (Street), when getting off the vehicle. What hurts is that it’s a pupil. I don’t know what she is trying to say or do by doing this. I really don’t know. I was left confused.”

Looking at the video, the taxi appears to be a Toyota Quantum, based on the area where the panty is placed, between the passenger seat and the driver’s seat. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial office manager Sifiso Shangase said that the incident left a lot of unanswered questions. Shangase said there could be many reasons behind the alleged g-string payment.

He said “maybe the pupil knows the driver as a ladies man and was trying to send a message or because pupils sometimes carry extra clothes, maybe it somehow fell out and they didn’t notice. It could have been left there by mistake.” “However, it is really unclear. Did she not pay cash or did she literally pay with the panty?” “Let’s not exaggerate but this has left a lot of unanswered questions,” Shangase said.

