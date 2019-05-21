Durban - A quick-thinking driver escaped unharmed from the clutches of two hijackers on Musgrave Road on the Berea on Monday.

The CCTV cameras, where the incident occurred, captured the incident as it unfolded just after 10:30 am.

The driver steers his car into the driveway of the premises which has a security guard. The guard speaks to the driver through the window.

While the driver and the guard are having a conversation the hijackers drive pass and make a U-turn out of camera range. The driver is speaking to someone through an intercom mounted on the wall while being assisted by the guard.

Nearly 30 seconds later the hijacker's vehicle stops behind the car. Two men wearing balaclavas, exit the car from the front passenger side and behind the passenger. One of the men can be seen carrying a pistol while the other has a rifle. The guard flees for his life in the opposite direction.

The man carrying the rifle approaches the driver side while his colleague points a firearm at the driver through the passenger window.



The driver reverses out onto the road and drives off. He was lucky not to have collided with any vehicles.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant was in Musgrave Road, seated in his vehicle when he noticed three armed men jumping out of their vehicle.

"The suspects held him at gunpoint and instructed him to come out of the vehicle. The victim alleged that he reversed and drove off out of the driveway to the main road," Zwane said.

A case of attempted carjacking was opened for investigation at Berea police station.

