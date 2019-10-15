WATCH: Rachel Finlayson pool needs an extra R3m more for pipes









Durban - THE beachfront’s Rachel Finlayson pool has been closed again to allow for pipes to be laid that would channel water from the sea to the pool. That process requires a further R3 million to complete, taking the amount spent thus far on its rehabilitation to more than R10m. The children’s splash and aerobics pools were practically empty yesterday, and some rails at the aerobics pool had fallen off. The 50m pool was filled, but the water was green. A huge hole had been dug behind the three showers and the fencing was falling apart. On Monday, members of the DA were at the pool to assess its state. Caucus leader Nicole Graham said the pool was previously closed in August. “We were told that there was a leak and a problem with the water supply, which is shared with the paddling pools to the south. Our visit was on August 13 and we were assured that the problem was fixed,” she said.

However, more than two months later the pools are in a “dismal” state.

“The problems clearly aren’t resolved and these pools - which used to be Durban’s gems - stand as a spectacular monument to failure and corruption,” said Graham.

This is how the Rachel Finlayson pool looks. VIDEO: Thobeka Ngema

IFP caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said the reason the pool was in its current state was because contracts were given to unprofessional contractors.

“This compromises taxpayers, the name of Durban and business owners in the area because that pool is on the list of things you can do in Durban. It affects the Durban economy and tourism. It’s a big embarrassment and the city’s image has been tarnished.”

He said the pool was not only used by tourists and for recreational purposes, but for swimming training.

Nkosi said people should come first and not the needs of municipal heads who wanted to enrich themselves. The city focused on events for short-term gains, instead of long-term gains from service delivery, he said.

In September, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the pool was closed due to a water leak. It had started losing water immediately after the handover from contractors.

Yesterday the pool had been temporarily re-opened for test purposes.

“The city has now closed it to allow a process of laying pipes that will channel water from the ocean to it. We are not seeing any hurdles for it to be fully operational during the festive season. We are appealing to the public to bear with us,” he said.

In August, pensioner Robert Sinner said he was told the pipes were stolen. He said lifeguards who used the pool for training had to swim at Kings Park.

