That process requires a further R3 million to complete, taking the amount spent thus far on its rehabilitation to more than R10m.
The children’s splash and aerobics pools were practically empty yesterday, and some rails at the aerobics pool had fallen off. The 50m pool was filled, but the water was green. A huge hole had been dug behind the three showers and the fencing was falling apart.
On Monday, members of the DA were at the pool to assess its state.
Caucus leader Nicole Graham said the pool was previously closed in August. “We were told that there was a leak and a problem with the water supply, which is shared with the paddling pools to the south. Our visit was on August 13 and we were assured that the problem was fixed,” she said.