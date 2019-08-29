The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has launched an investigation into why pupils at Glenhaven Secondary School in Verulam, went on the rampage this week. On Thursday, MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu visited the school in an effort to get to the bottom of the issues. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / ANA / African News Agency

Durban - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has launched an investigation into why pupils at Glenhaven Secondary School in Verulam, went on the rampage this week that resulted in three of them being arrested and numerous other being injured when police opened fire on them with rubber bullets. On Thursday, MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu visited the school in an effort to get to the bottom of the issues. He said he had uncovered a school that was divided with members of the Senior Management Team (SMT) that includes school governing body and teachers "talking across each other".

He said initially they were told that the issue at the school had to do with the gates being closed which restricted the pupils' movements.

"But as we digged deeper there were even issues of racism and abuse of students that were raised. Even the SMT are speaking across each other, they are speaking above each other. We had to say we are going to take over the whole process and institute an investigation direct from head office and we want to do this in a short period of time," he said.

Mshengu said he planned to meet with the pupils to get a better understanding of the issues but pleaded that they return to classes so that teaching and learning could proceed.

He confirmed that three pupils were arrested and a "number of others" were injured when police used rubber bullets to disperse them this week.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has launched an investigation into why pupils at Glenhaven Secondary School in Verulam, went on the rampage. Video: Motshwari Mofokeng/ANA / African News Agency





He said he planned to assist the learners who were arrested so that they don't lose out on school time adding that it was quite disturbing that the police and students had clashed.

On Tuesday, pupils broke down newly-installed security gates and set them alight after claiming that they were hampering their movements at school.

Pupils told the Daily News on Thursday that were several incidents of racism.

Daily News