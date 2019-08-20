File picture: Dumisani Sibeko.

Durban - PHOENIX commuters are fed up with the state of taxis that transport them. Recently, two videos were posted on Facebook by commuters, with one showing a speeding taxi travelling inside the yellow line, and the second showing a taxi with a door that would not close.

Some Facebook users said Phoenix commuters should find other means of transport, while others suggested taking down registration numbers and reporting drivers.

One user said: “Like I said before, who wants to stand up to this bullying, and march to Plaza taxi rank where Phoenix Taxi Association offices are? Let them know your grievances, alternative transportation fills the route and time gaps that regular associations don’t cover, that’s all. Nobody’s cutting through anyone's business except for outside associations which the PTA has no guts to confront.”

Another Facebook user said some of the drivers and conductors smelled of alcohol and dagga.

One of the videos posted on Facebook, taken from inside the taxi, showing that the door was not working.

Phoenix ward 51 councillor Managi Johnson said she was aware of the issues raised by commuters.

“Sometimes doors don’t close. There’s overloading because taxis pick up passengers along the way.

“A lot of drivers have fines and a lot of the vehicles aren’t roadworthy,” Johnson said, adding that some taxis travelled at a high speed.

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh said they were aware of the complaints, which included drivers smoking while driving, and reckless driving, contributing to the high number of road accidents in the area.

“They’re putting passengers’ lives at risk,” Singh said.

He said commuters should complain to the taxi association and also take the matter up with the Transport Department.

Phoenix Taxi Association chairperson Ashley Singh said there had been a “tit for tat” on Facebook since the association banned minivans from transporting home people who work late into the night.

“We don't condone taxis with doors not working. Speeding is a driver thing, but if we do catch them we'll suspend them,” he said.

Transport Department spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said they had noted commuters’ concerns.

“We'll ensure the police conduct operations which include checking the roadworthiness of vehicles,” Mntungwa said.

Daily News