Durban - Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to remove violent protesters from the streets in Reservoir Hills on Tuesday. Residents from the Banana City Informal settlement, in uMgudulu Road, set alight tyres and blocked roads in the Varsity Drive vicinity. They also threw stones on passing motor vehicles traveling on the M19 freeway below the Whitaker Avenue bridge.

The residents are demanding houses.

Public Order Policing Units are clearing the roads of debris, rocks and tree branches.

The community of Reservoir Hills considers itself under siege and greatly inconvenienced with the recent increase of protest action in the area said Ray Jeawon the spokesperson for Reservoir Hills Community Policing Sector.

"Schools and businesses have been disrupted and the general feeling of being threatened and intimidated exists. Properties have been vandalised and unfortold damage has been done to roads and certain infrastructure. The intimadatery tactics used by the informal sector is quite alarming in that cars have been either stoned or damaged by use of any projectile available,"he said.

Jeawon said the community is shocked and at the same time livid at the fact that nobody seems to be held accountable for these actions.

"Certain residents who tried cleaning up the roads where either threatened or had bottles and rocks thrown at them. Local law enforcement has tried its best to contain the situation but alas the damage and inconvenience is unforgivable. The community calls out to the municipality and local government to take responsibility for what is occurring," he added.

Jeawon said government officials must meet with the residents so as to bring an end to these violent and destructive processes.

"The community had rallied to come to the assistance of the informal sector after the severe flooding but it seems as if there is no gratitude on their part. We as the formal residents are tired of being the victims of the housing backlash. If the leadership of the ward does not heed the cry of this community then we are left with no alternative than to seek legal assistance in alleviating the situation that we are faced with. The community emphatises with the informal residents but enough is enough. We can no longer bear the brunt of the their backlash against the leadership,"Jeawon concluded.

