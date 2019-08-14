A Gauteng family was forced to conduct its religious slaughtering ceremony under police guard, on Monday, after some neighbours tried to forcibly stop them from observing the Eid-ul-Adha religious holiday. Picture: screengrab

Durban - A Gauteng family was forced to conduct its religious slaughtering ceremony under police guard, on Monday, after some neighbours tried to forcibly stop them from observing the Eid-ul-Adha religious holiday Ayman Fareed, a resident of Saddlebrook Estate in Midrand, described the “violent” attempt to block the slaughter of sheep as “racist and anti-Islam”.

There are two Muslim families living at the upmarket estate in Kyalami.

Fareed’s trouble started around 6.20 am when the vehicles transporting the animals for the feast reached the estate. Minutes later he said 10 to 15 cars created a blockade at the entrance.

He said that the estate management then suggested they use another gate.

“My wife was driving in when a bakkie blocked her off. We were shut off from our home at both gates. She resorted to going through the boom gate. As she entered a car rammed into her. The bakkie’s driver came out wielding an army knife and slashed the tyres of the trailer transporting the animals,"he said.

Fareed said the slaughtering took place under a high police presence.

He slaughtered 11 sheep and one bull.

The estate’s board of directors confirmed that Fareed was granted permission and condemned the actions of the residents.

“Representatives of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals visited the resident’s premises and advised that they were suitable for the ceremony,” the board told The Star Newspaper on Tuesday.

Ceri von Ludwig, a resident who has come under fire over the incident, said homeowners reacted with anger because the Muslim family had not complied with a council by-law.

“If the residents find out something which is distasteful to them from an animal welfare perspective is taking place, surely they have every right to ascertain whether there has been compliance with the law.”

Cellphone video footage by family and CCTV cameras from the estate captured the scenes as it played out.

Aaliya Abdulla, her brother Yusuf and their father, who did not want to be named, who are from Glen Ashley in Durban North had visited Fareed on the auspicious occasion. They were shocked at what happened.

Aaliya said her father was pushed to the ground during the ruckus and was still nursing body pains upon his arrival home on Tuesday.

