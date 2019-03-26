Screen grab

Durban - A Bonela family were left traumatised after robbers held them up in their home on Sunday morning. Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the family were asleep in their Buckingham Road home when the robbers pounced just before 4am.

"The family were awoken by the sound of the door being forced open. When the father of the house went to investigate he was confronted by five robbers. At gunpoint, they forced him to lie on the floor. The robbers took cash, TV, jewellery, cellphones and laptops before fleeing the crime scene in an unknown direction," Zwane said.

The home owner's CCTV footage captured the robbers near his front door. It took them 45 seconds to break his gate and door. The men can be seen wearing balaclavas and hoodies to conceal their identities.

A house robbery in Bonela, Cato Manor is under investigation. Video supplied.

The robbers can also be seen carrying guns in their hands

A case of robbery was opened at Cato Manor police station for investigation.

Daily News