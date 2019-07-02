The Bluff Cuttings Beach, south of Durban is a popular fishing spot for locals. Picture by Zainul Dawood
A recent storm eroded the sandbank from the seafront of the concrete Umlaas Canal at the Bluff cuttings beach, south of Durban. Fishermen and women have to stand at the edge of the canal to fish. Picture by Zainul Dawood
Fishermen intricately balance on a slab of concrete at the Bluff Cuttings Beach south of Durban, Picture by Zainul Dawood
Fishermen make their way out of the Umlaas Canal via a rope system fixed to a concrete platform on the road level at the Bluff Cuttings Beach south of Durban. Picture by Zainul Dawood
A fisherman makes his way out of the Umlaas Canal via a rope system fixed to a concrete platform on the road level at the Bluff Cuttings Beach south of Durban. Picture by Zainul Dawood
Fishermen grab hold of a storage container at the top. They have to make their way out of the Umlaas Canal via a rope system fixed to a concrete platform on the road level at the Bluff Cuttings Beach south of Durban.Picture by Zainul Dawood
Fishermen on the concrete Umlaas Canal at the Bluff Cuttings beach, south of Durban. Picture by Zainul Dawood
The Bluff Cuttings Beach south of Durban has been closed because of construction work nearby. Picture by Zainul Dawood
Durban - There is a new spectacle to witness in the form of a water feature at the Bluff cuttings beach, south of Durban. 

Following the high amount of rain that fell over Durban in April, the volume of water from the Umlaas canal which flows out at the Cuttings Beach eroded the sandbanks. 

This has now caused sea water to flow under the concrete canal. The pressure from the tidal action has caused the water to sprout up into the air from holes drilled into the canal.  It might soon rival the Palm Court fountain of the Gateway Shopping mall. 

There is also construction work taking place at the beach.

With the sand bar eroded fishermen and women have a tricky task of climbing down into the canal via a rope. 

The beach and canal is a popular fishing spot. 

The Bluff Cuttings Beach latest attraction is a natural water feature. Video by Zainul Dawood

The canal is fed by various streams and rivers with the main tributary being the uMlazi River. 

The uMlazi River originates south-west of Pietermaritzburg at 1 500m above sea level. During its course, it flows through the  Ntshongweni Dam. 

The Umlaas Canal was constructed in the mid-1950s to divert the streams and rivers into the canal. The Bluff dune was cut through to allow for the concrete canal to pass through. 

Fishermen and women continue to enjoy their sport while a natural water fountain feature has been created at Bluff Cuttings Beach south of Durban. Video by Zainul Dawood

This also allowed for the creation of the former Durban (Louis Botha) Airport and oil refinery when the wetlands were drained.

The Bluff Cuttings Beach south of Durban during a storm in April 2019. Video recorded by Adrian Pillay.


Daily News