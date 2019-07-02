Durban - There is a new spectacle to witness in the form of a water feature at the Bluff cuttings beach, south of Durban. Following the high amount of rain that fell over Durban in April, the volume of water from the Umlaas canal which flows out at the Cuttings Beach eroded the sandbanks.

This has now caused sea water to flow under the concrete canal. The pressure from the tidal action has caused the water to sprout up into the air from holes drilled into the canal. It might soon rival the Palm Court fountain of the Gateway Shopping mall.

There is also construction work taking place at the beach.

With the sand bar eroded fishermen and women have a tricky task of climbing down into the canal via a rope.

The canal is fed by various streams and rivers with the main tributary being the uMlazi River.

The uMlazi River originates south-west of Pietermaritzburg at 1 500m above sea level. During its course, it flows through the Ntshongweni Dam.

The Umlaas Canal was constructed in the mid-1950s to divert the streams and rivers into the canal. The Bluff dune was cut through to allow for the concrete canal to pass through.

This also allowed for the creation of the former Durban (Louis Botha) Airport and oil refinery when the wetlands were drained.

