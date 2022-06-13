WATCH: Seven robbers smash their way into a Gateway mall game store, rob it of Playstations

Durban - Another business was robbed inside Gateway Theatre of Shopping, north of Durban, in the early hours of Sunday morning. A gang of robbers entered Game 4U and stole Playstations off the top shelves with the aid of a stick and climbing onto counters.

Details are still sketchy, especially since the police had not commented by the time of publication, but various reports are being made on social media. In CCTV footage that has been circulating on social media, it can be seen that suspects try to smash the door of the store, and after a number of tries, they succeed and proceed into the store with bags and items to help carry the loot. Four suspects are then seen grabbing game consoles and games inside the store, while another, although briefly stands in the doorway, seems to be the lookout but returns later on to help them carry the loot.

A sixth suspect then joins them and also steals from the store. It took them less than two minutes to grab what they wanted before fleeing. Durban North and Umhlanga community policing forum public relations officer Darryl Oliver issued a statement and said that around 5am on Sunday, seven suspects entered the Gateway Shopping Mall and burgled one of the stores by smashing the glass entrance door.

“They fled in a single-vehicle. Two shots were fired by perpetrators in an effort to clear their exit,” Oliver said. “There was no shootout between security and the perpetrators and at no stage was there any risk to life.” He added that SAPS attended the scene with other security providers. He said SAPS would conduct the necessary investigation.

After sharing the video on its Facebook page, KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that yet another business break-in took place at a local mall in the uMhlanga area. He said, recently, another store was held up by approximately 12 suspects around 7am, suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. “At 5am this morning, Game 4U store was broken into by more than seven African male suspects. They smashed the front glass door. Stole consoles and exited within 5 mins,” Naidoo said.

