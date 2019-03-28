Picture by Joeys Towing PMB

Durban - Seven trucks were set alight on the N3 near Hidcote between Mooi River and Escourt as ongoing protests over the apparent employment of foreign truck drivers continued. Clean-up operations were underway to remove the burnt hulls of seven trucks on the N3 which caused major traffic disruptions.

Con Roux, Commercial Manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), said the southbound lane has been reopened at 8 am. However, the northbound lanes still remain closed. Roux said the removal of the trucks was a bit complicated because they were severely damaged by the fire.

The national freeway northbound still remains closed after a protesting truck drivers set alight seven trucks on Thursday morning.

The protest began on Sunday in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Foreign nationals, employed as truck drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles as local drivers intensified their protest action. They want drivers from countries outside of South Africa to stop working for menial wages. This has cost local drivers their jobs.

On the N3 highway at Key Ridge before the Peacevale off-ramp truck drivers blocked the road on Sunday. There were also problems on Bayhead Road leading to the Durban Container Terminal.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande called on the police to arrest those taking part in acts of economic sabotage by blocking the movement of trucks.

