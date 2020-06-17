WATCH: Shongweni robbery suspect jumps off cliff, returns for loot and evades cops despite drone search

Durban - A robbery suspect jumped off a cliff, held onto a rocky ledge, but then disappeared only to reappear the next day and make off with his stolen goods near the Shongweni farmers and craft market. The incident left the search and rescue units bemused since Sunday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police and private rescue teams responded to reports of a man hanging on to a cliff. She said the man was a house robbery suspect and had been chased from a nearby smallholding. Rescue teams had conducted a photographic survey of the mountain using a drone. Mbele said the man was located and rescue teams set up a rope access system to get to him.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Drone footage taken by the Durban based search and rescue teams showed a man sitting on the ledge of a rocky outcrop in Shongweni. Video supplied.





The man was approximately 20 meters down with a 35-40 meter drop below him.

“Two police officers were sent down to try and locate and rescue the man who was also a possible suspect. He could not be found at the location. Police did an area search. With bad lighting and thick mist, the search had to be abandoned and members returned at first light the following day,” she said.

Mbele said a drone from Fire Rescue was utilised and police K9 Ghost did a search pattern. She said members from Metro Fire and IPSS Medical Rescue also joined in the search.

“After a few hours search, the security from the smallholding made police aware that the man returned that night to fetch the stolen goods he stashed but was chased again by security, this time into sugarcane fields. Hillcrest police are investigating,” Mbele said.

Police believe he might have climbed his way out.

Resources used from the search teams included Durban Metro police and SAPS search and rescue, Netcare 911 Rescue, Life Response EMS, Blue security and Rescuetech.

Daily News