Speaking to reporters in the Durban High Court shortly after the man accused of killing her daughter was declared dead and the case against him struck off the roll Carmen Lee said that her daughter had suffered a lot during her last hours. Picture: Sne Masuku.

Durban - The mother of slain sex worker, Siam Lee, whose murder trial was struck off the roll in the Durban High Court on Tuesday after the man accused of killing her died has spoken about her anger, the missed opportunities of finding her daughter alive and why she still cries. The murder case against 30-year-old Philani Ntuli who had been charged with the murder of Siam Lee was struck off the roll after the NPA confirmed to the court that he had died of skin cancer last month.

At the time of his death, he had been out on R40 000 bail.

"She was so scared, petrified and terrified. She thought she was going to be rescued," Carmen Lee said.

She said that in the hours after her daughter had gone missing, she was not taken seriously and "slack suburban police officers" did nothing.

The mother slain sex worker, Siam Lee, whose murder trial was struck off the roll in the Durban High Court on Tuesday after the man accused of killing her died last month has spoken about her anger, the missed opportunities of finding her daughter alive and why she still cries.





"Those first crucial 24 hours, while she was still alive, he (Ntuli) could have been tracked," she said.

Lee was 20 when she disappeared from a house in Margaret Maytom Drive, Durban North, known to be a brothel, in January last year. She and her mother had both worked from the house.

Speaking of her regrets, Carmen said: I cry over the fact that I could not save her. I cry over her fear. This is South Africa, murder and rape happens... The fact that she was tortured for two days... and was alive when he set her alight (is horrible).

Ntuli was due to appear in court on July 29 for a pre-trial conference.

Last month, Ntuli’s lawyer, Reial Mahabeer, said that he had been informed that Ntuli had died.

Warrant Officer Rajen Govender who was the lead investigator in the Siam Lee murder talks to her mom in the Durban High Court on Tuesday. Picture: Sne Masuku.





He was accused of kidnapping Lee from outside her workplace.

Following an extensive search that spanned the province, Lee’s charred body was found in a sugarcane field in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Ntuli was arrested after he was linked to the vehicle used to kidnap Lee.

He faced a raft of charges relating to Lee’s murder as well as other charges related to his former fiancée.

Senior state advocate Cheryl Naidu said it was sad that his alleged victims would not get justice.

"The amount of hard work that (Warrant Officer) Rajen Govender who investigated the case and the case has been robbed of the opportunity of being successful in proving its case," said Naidu

Ntuli's lawyer was not in court. Naidu said although the lawyer was informed about the proceedings in court, he said he preferred not to attend court now that his client had died.

