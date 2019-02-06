On Tuesday afternoon two Lower South Coast SPCA inspectors spotted a transport truck full of mules that were being transported in absolutely horrendous conditions. Picture: Pixabay

Durban - Jacob Maduna and Werner Taljaard, Lower South Coast SPCA inspectors saved 46 mules and more around 20 sheep while they were being transported in poor conditions on Tuesday. Taljaard said they found that one of the mules had already been trampled to death while another had a broken leg and the SPCA had to put it down.

“There was no grazing, no feed and no water,” Taljaard said about the conditions on the truck transporting the animals.

He said the animals had been on the road for more than 20 hours and according to the Transport Act, animals cannot be transported for more than 20 hours without a stop, water or feed. One of the options would be to offload the animals for some time.

“Some of the animals can’t stand and they just collapse,” he said.

He said the animals were being transported to a customer, who went to the SPCA on Wednesday to collect some of his healthy animals.

“He collected 23 of the healthy ones because we cannot hold them but we are holding back the unhealthy ones,” he said.

He appealed to the public if they can please donate feed or money for the animals because it is not cheap to care for them, especially since they need veterinary care.

In a Facebook post, the SPCA also asked for bales of hay, horse and sheep feed, supplement blocks and any other related fodder.

