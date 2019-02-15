A PUPIL holds a placard that reads: ‘Arrest the criminals that commit crimes’, at the peace march by the South African Students’ Congress in Durban yesterday. Gcina Ndwalane

Durban - The South African Students’ Congress (Sasco) has called for random searches of pupils at schools with a high prevalence of violence. Sasco provincial secretary Sduduzo Malinga said, “We have seen students being killed by other students. We have also seen students being violent themselves, and we think that’s a societal problem that requires the attention of society.”

This emerged when Sasco held a peace march on Thursday to highlight the recent spate of violence at educational institutions.

The South African Students’ Congress (Sasco) has called for weapons searches. VIDEO: Thabiso Goba

“We note with concern that in many schools in the province there are pupils who come to school carrying dangerous weapons, including knives and guns, which puts the lives of other pupils and educators at risk,” read Sasco’s memorandum, handed to KZN Education Department head Dr Enock Nzama.

A study published in 2016 by the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention found that “22.2% of secondary school pupils - which translated to just over a million pupils - had experienced threats of violence, assaults, robberies or sexual assaults (including rape) while at school”.

ANC MPL Jomo SIbiya said they were worried schools were turning into conflict zones. “The march is to highlight the violence in our schools and also to call for intervention from all stakeholders, namely the government, parents, teachers and pupils, so that we can ensure our educational institutions are for education only,” he said.

eThekwini Coastal College student representative council member Sizwe Malishe called for greater unity between students of different political affiliations. “We have the same problems at different institutions which is (a lack of) infrastructure and textbooks, and the National Students Financial Aid Scheme,” he said.

“One of our brothers died while fighting for the same thing we all were, which is education and students’ rights.”

