A student throws an object at security guards at the UKZN Westville campus on Tuesday. Picture: Screen-grab.

Durban - Students have continued their protest at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus on Tuesday. The students have clashed with the university security and Police Public Order Units.

The Westville branch of the South African Students Congress (Sasco) said the mass action was called to demonstrate how they were being “suffocated” by the issues affecting them. A similar protest was held at the Durban University of Technology campus in Durban on Monday.

Chairperson Thabo Mabuya said Sasco remained resolute, deliberate and unapologetic on the call for no academic exclusion.

Mabuya said “Sasco has noted with contempt the suffocation and anxiety” that is felt by excluded students, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students waiting for funding and postgraduate students waiting for meal allowances and funding.

Ashton Bodrick, UKZN’s executive director of corporate relations, said management would engage student leadership to resolve the concerns raised.

“We’re committed to restoring peace and stability on campus, and ensuring that teaching and learning takes place as scheduled,” said Bodrick.

It comes after one student was arrested and tear gas canisters were fired by private security guards at the Durban University of Technology on Monday, following a protest by the Student Representative Council (SRC).

The SRC had attempted to storm the gates of Steve Biko campus to hand over a memorandum of demands to vice-chancellor Thandwa Mthembu.

In the memorandum, written by the EFF-aligned SRC, demands include unblocking student registrations and the disbursement of meal allowances and additional residences, among ­other things.

“The SRC would like to state very clearly that no students shall begin classes on an empty stomach. The students who are currently registered must be given their allowances immediately,” the statement read.

Classes were also disrupted on Monday at UKZN Howard College campus

Alan Khan, the senior director at Corporate Affairs at DUT, said that the university management was scheduled to meet the SRC on Monday afternoon but they did not show up.

“The university, through its student services division, has been continuously engaging the SRC on a number of issues that they have raised.

During a meeting between the SRC and the Dean of Students last Thursday, consensus was reached on a number of issues,” he said.

At the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard Campus, a small group of students disrupted lecture venues, resulting in the SAPS being called to the scene.

