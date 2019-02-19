Durbanites are calling for the conductor to be punished and fired after he assaulted a passenger who asked for his change. Picture: Screenshot

Durban - Passengers in Phoenix taxi were left mortified after the conductor assaulted one of the passengers after the passenger had asked for his change. One of the passengers recorded the incident and shared the video with a friend who then shared it with CrimeWatch24 - Phoenix, a crime watch Facebook page.

CrimeWatch24 - Phoenix posted the video on Monday afternoon after receiving it.

According to CrimeWatch24 - Phoenix, they do not know when the video was recorded but they were told it was recent by the person who shared it with them.

The video has been viewed more than 35 000 times, it has been shared more than 900 times and has more than 120 comments.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

The video is shot long after the incident started and the conductor can be heard using strong language and telling the passenger not to speak to him with attitude. The conductor also slaps the passenger a few times.

The conductor only stops the assault after the taxi driver stops the taxi and tells his conductor to behave himself. The passenger then said he will lodge a complaint.

The comments reveal that the conductor has a history of violence and abusive language when passengers ask for their change.

The Phoenix Taxi Association could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Here are some comments from the Facebook post:

Pamela Veerajoo: The guy who stopped the fight is the driver. He was my everyday transport and a humble man pity this guy gives him a bad name

Martin Rai Naidoo: They call him Fana, always has an attitude and no ways of speaking to passengers.

Riyaz Cassim: Sad part is in all this, you have to be a movie star and get hit a bit before the the person behind the camera or anyone helps you. I bet if the person filming was catching a hiding, they would be the first to post how bad the conductor is. I guess it's all about the likes and posts first before being helpful

Natlien Boënne: I hope he gets fired and charged for this

Vasinthee Nair: This is terrible! I hope someone had reported this? Someone took this video but nobody helped this guy?

Daily News