WATCH: The Kiffness coronavirus 'stay home South Africa' song gets the internet in a twist

The Kiffness coronavirus 'stay home South Africa' song gets the internet in a twist

Durban - A South African music band are gaining popularity with their rendition of Toto's song titled Africa but with a coronavirus twist. The Kiffness is a live electronic act from Cape Town who create jazzy, groovy and uplifting house music and is fast becoming one of South Africa’s favourite live electronic acts. From the beginning of 2013, founder and brainchild David Scott has had great success in the South African music industry, racking up a total of 3 SAMA nominations and 10 singles play-listed across national radio stations – all of which have reached top 10 status in the top 40 charts. Since the Covid-19 outbreak many memes and jokes have been trolling social media. The Kiffness had found a twist to the song Africa lyrics with the main line saying, 'Gonna take some time to do the things we never had (ooh, ooh)'. The lyrics taken from Wikipedia says, 'I hear the drums echoing tonight....But she hears only whispers of some quiet conversation....She's coming in, 12:30 flight....The moonlit wings reflect the stars that guide me towards salvation......I stopped an old man along the way'.

The Toto-Africa Covid-19 version says, 'A lonely oke goes jolling Friday night..as he grows restless longing for a Betty to keep him company.. he knows he must do what is right..but he ignores cyril's call for us to chill in quarantine...'

'Doesn't take lot to get infected bru if you going jolling with 100 okes youlll probably catch it too..'

On Facebook, The Kiffness said if you want to find out more about “flattening the curve” and why it’s important, this is by far the most informative, helpful and insightful video which I’ve watched on the matter so far

Amanda Blankfield-Koseff said, "The Kiffness that is one of the best videos. Posted it a few days ago as well. Let’s all work together to #flattenthecurve."

Stephen Michael Roberts said,"The Kiffness a genuine thank you!! I will be on the frontline working in one of the ICU’s looking after the critically ill Covid-19 infected patients... it’s no doubt a stressful time but this really has made my day! And it’s the correct message to our country."

Andrew Tulloch said,"Brilliant!! Thanks Kiffness for the important messages and bringing a laugh and smile in these tough times. This is what makes us South African May Bru."

