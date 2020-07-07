WATCH: Top Durban comedian Anasia Govender opens up about childhood sexual abuse

Durban - Popular local comedian and singer, Anasia Govender, who shot to stardom with her alter ego Annalakshmi has opened up about why she has hardly been on social media over the past two years, revealing that she has been battling depression linked to the trauma of being a victim of sexual abuse and molestation.

Taking to her Facebook account Govender, who owns an Indian restaurant and shot to national fame after she posted a video advertising her restaurant with a parody of Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud, said she wanted to use her voice and talent to bring awareness to child and sexual abuse.

She said that her social media absence was due to her battling depression that was brought on by her sexual abuse as a child.

"Four different perpetrators, three of which were once off cases and a family member that abused me on recurring occasions from the age of five and I put a stop to it when I was 12," she said.

"I am pretty proud that I took my power back at the age of 12 and that was in my control. The one thing that was not and that I was not really aware of was how these negative incidents would shape how I saw myself and how I would feel about myself. The guilt and the shame around the incidences has made me see myself in such a negative light. The healing started a long time ago but the popularity of Annalakshmi and me being inundated with people wanting to take photos and talk and people violating your personal space and touching you when they shouldn't be and saying inappropriate things kind of regurgitated all of this mess," she said.