Durban - Upgrades to ease traffic congestion in Phoenix,north of Durban are on the cards, but not for a few years yet. Residents complain on a daily basis of erratic and reckless driving by public transport and privately owned vehicles. This includes overtaking on one-way roads, vehicles driving on the pavement, driving through red robots and driving into oncoming traffic.

Several videos and pictures showing such indiscretions - which are blamed on the traffic congestion - have been recorded and posted on the Phoenix Crime Watch Facebook pages.

On Wednesday, a minibus taxi slammed head-on into a bakkie on Phoenix Highway. It is alleged the taxi was overtaking several cars at the time.

Reacting to the crash on Facebook, Rabia Mahomed complained that taxis drive on the pavement every morning on Phoenix Highway. She said: “They demand that drivers steer to their right to give them way. My husband refused. The driver came to the car window and started banging on it.”





Shaun Moodley said ordinary motorists were joining taxis in driving into oncoming traffic on Northern Drive at the Palmview intersection.

Last year, the eThekwini Municipality said roadworks to add lanes on Industrial Park Drive between Phoenix Highway and Besters would kick off in November 2018, but the city conceded that no roadworks had taken place yet.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the contractor had been appointed and practical construction works were expected to commence in the next six months. The duration of the contract is two years. He added this also applied to Phoenix Highway between Longbury/Lenham drives and JG Champion Drive needing additional lanes. Here, there is also adequate space for additional lanes. This road leads to the Plaza Mall and Rydalvale sports grounds.

Mayisela said the roads department had plans in place for other road upgrades in Phoenix.

Also currently at design stage is a project to add lanes to JG Champion (Northern) Drive between the R102 and Lenham Drive.

Implementation of this project was also likely to commence within four years, subject to council approval.

Mayisela said another exit point from Phoenix at the Stonebridge Drive intersections with the R102 and Phoenix Highway falls under the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport authority.





Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said he had informed the regional commander of the reports of reckless driving.

He asked motorists to log complaints with metro police regularly.

Daily News