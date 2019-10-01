Bheki Ntuli the MEC of Transport, Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, members of the bus council and the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) kick-started transport month at Umlazi township on Tuesday. Picture by Bukeka Silekwa

Durban - Transport role players in the KwaZulu-Natal province kick started transport month by taking a ride in a taxi from the Umlazi taxi rank on their way to their first road block of the month. Bheki Ntuli the MEC of Transport, Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, members of the bus council and the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) kick started transport month in Umlazi, south of Durban on Tuesday.

Khaunda said there was a long list of road safety activities that they will conduct in this month.

They have also identified M13 and M7 as the roads that need to be rehabilitated.

"Both are major roads in the city. These roads must be in good shape and more safe to attract investors, and have a better flow of traffic," said Kaunda.