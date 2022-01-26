WATCH: Turtle in the battle for its life against a tiger shark off KZN South Coast

DURBAN – People have reacted to a video of a turtle being attacked by a tiger shark off Hibberdene. The video was posted in a Facebook group by Jacques Oosthuizen on Monday morning.

The post was captioned “Tiger shark vs turtle off Hibberdene yesterday”, which was referring to Sunday. The post has received more than 110 comments, more than 140 shares, more than 300 Facebook reactions and the video has been viewed more than 7 500 times. Commenting on the post, some loved to witness the beauty of nature, others questioned why the videographer did not intervene, while the rest stuck with humour.

Tarryn Wagner said it was an interesting watch. “It looks like Timothy escaped thank goodness. To all those people that would have intervened… It's nature! FYI - Animals are slaughtered and killed for the meat you purchase daily, what makes this any different?” Deene Collopy said it was awesome to witness nature in action.

“Amazing how the turtle rolls on its back presenting its hard shell towards the threat.” Werner Lang said: “Help the freakin turtle, yes I know its nature, yes, it is not natural for them to mistake plastic for food… that's why they are endangered because of man so man must fix/help where they can.” Louis Walsh also agreed that it was nature but felt that as we all know that sea turtle numbers are down, they could have helped.

Matthew Harris said that was what a true fisherman would have done. But he also said the videographer should have helped out instead of holding a phone. Kobus Swart said: “Only idiots would intervene in the natural habitat. Let the shark have his meal.” Bringing in humour, Shanaaz N Mark Naidoo said: “Best is to jump in and distract the shark while the turtle escapes.”