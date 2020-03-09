WATCH: Two arrested at Swaziland border after gruesome panga attack

Durban - Two men were expected to appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court this week in connection with the brutal attack on patrons at a rugby club in Pongola, in northern KZN at the weekend that was captured on CCTV footage. The men, aged 20 and 26 years old were arrested early on Monday morning as they tried to flee the country. KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the two were alleged to have been part of a group of six armed men who stormed the KZN Pongola Rugby Club, Northern KZN on Friday. She said in the attack one of the suspects was fatally wounded while a patron of the establishment died. “The Pongola detectives acted on intelligence and in the early hours of this morning launched an operation aimed at tracing the suspects involved in the fatal shooting at a rugby club in Pongola over the weekend,” she said.

Mbele said the two suspects were about to leave the country as they were arrested whilst attempting to flee towards the Swaziland border.

Speaking on the attack she said the six armed men were wearing balaclavas when they entered the club in Pongola.

“They forced the patrons to lie down and fired shots in the process. One of the patrons drew his firearm and there was a shoot-out. One suspect believed to be in his thirties was shot and fatally wounded,” she said.

Mbele said an unlicensed firearm with seven rounds of ammunition was found next to him.

“One of the patrons (30) was injured and was taken to hospital where he later died. Charges of murder, attempted business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition are being investigated by Pongola SAPS,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, commended Pongola detectives for the speedy arrest of the suspects.

“I am confident that the remaining suspects will be caught soon,” he said.

