WATCH: Two Morningside women robbed in 50 seconds by armed men in a car

DURBAN - A Morningside family were robbed at gunpoint in their driveway by gun-wielding men on Tuesday. The robbery, captured on CCTV camera, showed the brief 50-second event as it unfolded on Dublin Avenue.

The footage shows a woman standing inside the property with the driveway gate sliding slightly open. She is chatting with another woman who is standing on the grass verge next to the driveway. A car stops next to them. Both women step back into the yard. One of the women tries to close the driveway sliding gate but the the gate stops. A robber steps out of the car from the back seat passenger side door and runs over to them. He can be seen pointing a gun at them.

The woman sits down on the floor, next to the gate, with her arms up in the air above her head. Another robber gets off the passenger side and rushes into the yard after the second woman who makes a dash for it further into the yard. The robbers search her and bring the woman to the gate where they put her down on the floor. A man appears in the background at his gate and then runs inside the house. The robber puts his foot on the back of the woman as they make several hand gestures.

Neighbours came out to see what is happening as the robbers hold the woman down on the ground in the driveway. The robbers get into the car and flee the scene. The victim’s son, who wished to remain anonymous, told IOL that his mother had gone to the neighbours’ house to offer them some “sweet meat” as a goodwill gesture. While she was leaving and saying her goodbyes both women noticed the car pass them and then a few minutes later return.

He said both women were caught off guard and when guns were pointed at them they were panic-stricken. The home owner tried to close the gate but the robber had prevented it from doing so. When the husband heard the screams for help and came out to see what was happening the robbers saw him and told him that if he attempted anything they would shoot him. Meanwhile the neighbours’ son also heard the screaming and came out of the yard.

“They forced the gold bangles off my mother’s hands and pulled her neck chain off. They had her on the ground while they forced the bangles off. My mother is shaken up and traumatised. She has bruises on her knees and arms from the fall. We are living in such a country that we cannot even stand outside our own yards. Everyone in this road has been a victim of crime whether it is a house robbery or burglary.” A Morningside family were robbed at gunpoint in their driveway by gun-wielding men. I Screen grab. The robbers pulled the set of house keys from her hand. The family had to hire a locksmith to change the locks, the gate receivers and house alarm setting them back more (worth than R4 000). To make matters worse the police only pitched up at the scene one hour 20 minutes later. In the interim they were comforted by the presence of private security companies.