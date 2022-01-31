WATCH: UKZN’s Westville campus entrance blocked with burning tyres as students protest online registration policy

DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus entrance was up in flames as students blockaded the front gate with burning tyres protesting the university’s online registration policy on Monday morning. In the previous week of registration, universities in the province were marred with chaos and uncertainty as protests broke out on Durban campuses.

UKZN student representative council Wandile Majozi said the protests have escalated as the university refuses to come on board for negotiations with student leaders. “The university is maintaining its position that we are not allowed on campus and that we have to pay registration fees, which increased last year. It is also refusing to engage leaders about the outstanding debt payment of 15% they are demanding for registration in the case of returning students, which is tantamount to financial exclusion,” Majozi said. EFF student command secretary-general, Nduduzo Masango, urged the university not to alienate poor students.

“We were registering our dissatisfaction with the university, which continues to isolate poor students with online registration. It is black students who are being left behind in this process because of their financial background. We urge the university to allow all students back on campus for registration, ensuring that all Covid-19 protocols are adhered to as it did last year,” Masango said. On Friday afternoon, the campus saw a rock battle between students and private security guards as students were denied access to the institution. A guardhouse and a car belonging to the university appointed security company were damaged during the unrest. UKZN’s executive director Normah Zondo condemned the act and said they would not allow any individual’s to campus without “the requisite university access permit”.