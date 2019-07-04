Durban - Firefighters and police are still at the uMgungunndlovu education department district office in Pietermaritzburg which was allegedly set alight on Wednesday night. The upper floor of the building was totally gutted by the fire. The offices is situated between two blocks of flats on Jabu Ndlovu Street.

Kwazi Mshengu, the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal strongly condemned the arson attack saying the cause was not yet known.

"We can confirm that our district offices were badly destroyed by the fire. This includes important administration documents, computers, and other administration equipment," he said.

Preliminary information reflects that no one was injured in the fire.

"It is shameful that criminals would choose to target education infrastructure with their unlawful behaviour, infrastructure that is set to add immense value to the community and improve the life chances of our youth. This will definitely cause unnecessary delays in curriculum delivery and syllabus coverage,"Mshengu remarked.

He called upon law enforcement agencies to arrest the perpetrators of this "senseless destruction of property, criminality and sabotage".

In a short video clip of the incident items from the roof collapsed into the parking area as the upper floor of the building was well alight.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video uMgungunndlovu education department district office in Pietermaritzburg. Picture by Syanda Ngcobo

Muzi Mhlambi a spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said DOE officials were onsite gathering more information.

The Pietermaritzburg Fire Department were also on-site on Thursday and could not comment.

Dr Imran Keeka, an MPL and Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Education, said that of particular concern is the fact that the torching of this facility was allegedly no accident.

He said historically, uMgungundlovu is synonymous with political tensions.

"This includes ANC infighting, undue interference by unions and general dissatisfaction on the part of the community as a result of poor service delivery. The learners of our province can no longer be compromised by the actions of a few individuals. They cannot be held back by party-political power struggles, "Keeka lamented.

Keeka said Mshengu must pay careful attention to the tensions within his Department. He said far too much was ignored by his predecessor.

"The MEC has many more ‘fires’ to put out and he must be proactive in this regard while also ensuring that his department works closely with SAPS so that the individuals in this latest incident can be apprehended and face the full might of the law," Keeka said.

The upper floor was damaged by a fire at the uMgungunndlovu education department district office in Pietermaritzburg. Picture by Syanda Ngcobo





He hoped that there will be some form of CCTV footage which must also be inspected so that the culprits of this shocking crime can be brought to book.

Keeka said that a few years ago, a clinic was burnt to the ground, allegedly also as a result of arson.

At the time of reporting Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said that a case of arson was not opened as yet.

Daily News