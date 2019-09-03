Durban - A major sewerage spill near an uMhlanga waste water pump station has caused a stink and also polluted a popular lagoon nearby. Officials from the eThekwini Water and sanitation are expected to repair a damaged pump station and clean up the river on Tuesday.

The uMhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) stated that the sewage spill in Blackburn Village was reported to the municipality on Tuesday, August 27.

Thereafter, the Pollution and Environmental Department were contacted and have been since attending to the situation.

The UIP had done an inspection on Monday morning at the site after numerous complaints were made about the odour around the uMhlanga Lagoon and river area.

The UIP stated that photos were taken that show the amount of raw sewage flowing into the river approximately 100 meters from the pump station, therefore causing the putrid odour and death of fish in the area.

The UIP stated that the municipality attempted to repair the issue over weekend (31 Aug – 1 Sept 2019), however, were unable to repair the fault due to the severity of the damaged pipe.

The UIP are expecting a specialist team,who are better equipped to carry out the repair, to be brought in on Tuesday.

A major sewerage spill at the Umhlanga river pump station has caused pollution in the Ohlanga River which leads to the Umhlanga Nature Reserve and beaches. Picture:Google Maps.

Nicole Bollman, eThekwini ward councillor, said she did not receive a response to her query from city officials about the cause.

"There is a looming crises in the city with regard to the water and sanitation department. Sewer leaks are occurring more frequently and the time frame to repair them is taking very long,"she said.

