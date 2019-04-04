Durban city officials and members of the Clairwood Ratepayers Assocation wait to start the meeting which was later disrupted. Picture by Sharmaine Sewshanker

Durban - A MEETING called to discuss the concerns of Clairwood residents, with city officials and Durban’s Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer was abandoned when it was disrupted by an unruly crowd. The Tuesday night meeting was called by the Clairwood Ratepayers and Residents Association. Spokesperson Ravin Brijlal said months of preparation had gone down the drain.

Brijlal said it had wanted to address the re-zoning of Clairwood from residential to industrial and logistics. The association also wanted those living in informal settlements within Clairwood to be allocated houses.

Representatives of various municipal departments had attended, with whom they had intended to engage on restoring Clairwood to its former glory, said Brijlal.

“A crowd of about 40 people disrupted the meeting for about an hour. They came in unexpectedly. I told them it was a civic meeting and not a political one,” he said.

Service delivery in Clairwood has collapsed as a result of factionalism within the ANC’s councillors said DA PR councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker.

She said Peer’s attempts to address the Clairwood community turned to chaos after ANC members demanded the presence of their ward councillor Maphumulo Romeo Zuma.

“The incensed crowd chanted ‘Zuma’ and broke into freedom songs,” she said.

This prevented the chairman of the Clairwood ratepayers association, Mervin Reddy, from commencing with the meeting.

Councillor Thabani Luthuli, who has replaced Zuma in Ward 32, tried to address the meeting but failed to silence the enraged crowd

Luthuli said he was appointed as councillor in the ward by the eThekwini speaker’s office.

“I was there to listen to the concerns of the ratepayers. They had a presentation they were going to deliver. I was going to respond to that presentation, but the meeting did not get off the ground. There is a misunderstanding with the ward committee over my deployment,” he said.

