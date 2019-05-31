Kriya Naidu, formerly of Reservoir Hills, emigrated to the US with her father Shersrin Naidu, mother Kavitha and sisters in 1995. Picture: Screen grab

Durban - A former Durban resident now living in Florida, US, suspects she was prevented from delivering her valedictory speech because of references she made to immigrants and their successes in her adopted country. Kriya Naidu, formerly of Reservoir Hills, emigrated to the US with her father Shersrin Naidu, mother Kavitha and sisters in 1995.

Shersrin said his daughter was told just hours before the graduation ceremony at University High School in Florida that she could no longer speak.

The speech, which she has now posted on YouTube, is about immigrants and their challenges.

“Her not being allowed to speak took me back to my days at the University of Durban Westville (UDW) when we were not allowed to speak,” Shersrin said.

Kriya graduated top of her class on Tuesday, but instead of the occasion being a happy one, she left the venue immediately after receiving her diploma.

Speaking to the Daily News, Kriya said she felt that a celebratory moment in recognition of her hard work was taken away.

“I was upset that this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was stolen from me. I had a very important message to share and was unable to do so,” she said.

Kriya said the process was that a valedictory speech was submitted to the district for approval and she had submitted hers a month in advance.

A week before graduation the assistant principal told her she needed to make some changes, as per the district.

“They asked me to omit a joke about a fire in a bathroom during our freshman year (no one was hurt, no property damaged) which everyone remembers fondly as we got to spend the day in the gym and put on a talent show,” she said.

She was also asked to omit a section where she discussed the hardships her class had been through and not to quote American rapper Cardi B: “Knock me down nine times, but I get up 10 times.”

Kriya said she had made all the required changes and sent the speech back for approval. “I was then asked if I could pre-record the speech because the school wanted to try something new. I was unable to record the speech as this was only one day before graduation.

“On the morning of graduation the principal called my mother and told her I would not be allowed to speak because I did not record the speech. These reasons seem so trivial, and not justification enough for me to be punished. This leads me to believe that there are other, ulterior motives,” said Kriya.

She said the fact that the assistant principal had overseen other graduation ceremonies and knew the protocol, had added salt to her wound.

“He didn’t call my name first to receive my diploma. As per UHS tradition and all high schools’ tradition, the first in class should be called first, and during graduation my name was purposefully mispronounced by the principal. She has said it correctly on other occasions.”

In a statement carried by Fox35 news channel, the Orange County public school said it was proud of its Class of 2019 and its valedictorians.

“Valedictorians are role models to their peers and their speech is a moment of inspiration and celebration. University High School administrators worked closely with the valedictorian providing her guidance after reviewing her speech. She was then given the opportunity to pre-record her speech. We were disappointed that she chose not to do so.”

However, Shersrin said he believed Kriya was not allowed to deliver her speech because of her reference to immigrants. “They used the jokes as an excuse to get her to do a video (the pre-recording).”

Kriya intends addressing the matter with the school board at its next meeting.

Daily News