WATCH: Vagrants, suspected robbers flee during routine air patrol

Durban — A group of about 20 alleged vagrants and robbery suspects fled in Verulam recently during a routine air patrol.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was conducting a routine aerial patrol when they managed to flush out the vagrants and suspects.
Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said that approximately 20 drug users and robbery suspects fled after being flushed out by the Rusa helicopter on Friday.
“The men were forced to flee on the railway line near the Verulam Child Welfare/Verulam Magistrates Court building at approximately 4pm when spotted during routine air patrols creating visibility in an attempt to reduce robberies in the central business district,” Balram said.
In the 1:22 video, a number of people are seen fleeing on the railway tracks.
Police arrest two wanted northern KZN robbery suspects in Verulam
Four men in court for shooting dead e-hailing driver, robbing him and fleeing with his vehicle
New gang targeting shoppers, motorists in Verulam warns Reaction Unit SA
Suspects believed to be behind spate of robberies, stabbings in Verulam CBD arrested
Off-duty police officer and community apprehend three robbery suspects in Verulam
Balram said that Rusa, the SAPS, Community Policing Forums and other role-players will be conducting regular disruptive operations targeting criminal elements who are terrorising law-abiding citizens.
Balram said that updates would follow.
Daily News