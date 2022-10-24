Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Vagrants, suspected robbers flee during routine air patrol

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that approximately 20 drug users and robbery suspects fled after being flushed out by the Rusa helicopter on Friday. | Screenshot

Published 1h ago

Durban — A group of about 20 alleged vagrants and robbery suspects fled in Verulam recently during a routine air patrol.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was conducting a routine aerial patrol when they managed to flush out the vagrants and suspects.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said that approximately 20 drug users and robbery suspects fled after being flushed out by the Rusa helicopter on Friday.

“The men were forced to flee on the railway line near the Verulam Child Welfare/Verulam Magistrates Court building at approximately 4pm when spotted during routine air patrols creating visibility in an attempt to reduce robberies in the central business district,” Balram said.

In the 1:22 video, a number of people are seen fleeing on the railway tracks.

Balram said that Rusa, the SAPS, Community Policing Forums and other role-players will be conducting regular disruptive operations targeting criminal elements who are terrorising law-abiding citizens.

Balram said that updates would follow.

Daily News

