WATCH: Vagrants, suspected robbers flee during routine air patrol

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said that approximately 20 drug users and robbery suspects fled after being flushed out by the Rusa helicopter on Friday.

“The men were forced to flee on the railway line near the Verulam Child Welfare/Verulam Magistrates Court building at approximately 4pm when spotted during routine air patrols creating visibility in an attempt to reduce robberies in the central business district,” Balram said.

In the 1:22 video, a number of people are seen fleeing on the railway tracks.