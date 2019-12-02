Durban - Clean-up operations are under way, on Monday, on the N3 Toll route at Van Reenen’s Pass where five trucks had caught alight on Sunday.
The fire on Van Reenen’s Pass was expected to cause extensive delays on Monday as authorities and other role-players remove the truck from the busy freeway.
This, after fire- and emergency services worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control.
It has now been extinguished, but mop-up and recovery operations are expected to continue for most of the day.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the company managing the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng stated that a dual fuel tanker with trailer, carrying both petrol and diesel, caught fire due to a mechanical failure. The truck was parked on the N3 Toll Route in a lay-by near the Pyramid Motel on Sunday.