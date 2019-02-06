To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Pupils from Temple Valley Secondary School in Verulam striked for the removal of the principal on Wednesday morning Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were called to the school, where they found pupils outside their classrooms, chanting struggle songs, throwing stones and burning refuse bins, said Prem Balram, Rusa director.

“According to students, they insisted that the principal be removed from the school after she demanded outstanding school fees. Another group of females informed Reaction Officers that their reason for striking was related to an incident when the principal disciplined them for having sexual intercourse with taxi drivers,” Balram said.





He said police were also in attendance and together with Rusa, they managed to calm the pupils.

“SAPS and Rusa Officers are currently standing off at the school after the students refused to leave the premises until the Principal is removed,” he said.

Police had not commented at the time of publication.

