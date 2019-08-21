Containers belonging to foreign nationals were burned to the ground by a mob accusing business owners of being drug dealers in Richards Bay. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / ANA

Durban - THE SA Revenue Service (Sars) said it had closed its doors in Richards Bay owing to violence in the area, while police reported they had arrested eight people for public violence. There have been clashes between locals and foreigners in Richards Bay over the past few weeks, and on Tuesday the Sars Richards Bay office closed its doors due to disturbances in the area that had affected the branch’s operations, Sars said in a statement.

“In fact, property has allegedly been damaged, including a vehicle belonging to a staff member.”

Sars apologised to taxpayers for the inconvenience caused, but said it was left with no option but to suspend operations until further notice.

There have been clashes between locals and foreigners in Richards Bay over the past few weeks, and on Tuesday the Sars Richards Bay office closed its doors due to disturbances in the area.





“Sars hopes the causes of the disturbance will be resolved soonest to minimise the impact on compliant taxpayers who want to fulfil their filing obligations,” the statement said.

On Monday, eight people were arrested for public violence after about 100 people illegally gathered in the Richards Bay CBD, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

One man was arrested after he was found with a weapon.

“Following the arrest, the same group gathered at the Richards Bay police station and demanded the release of the suspect.

“Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the unruly group, and arrested seven. As the group fled, two licensed firearms were found on the ground,” Naicker said.

He said those arrested were aged between 27 and 57, and were expected to appear in court soon.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula condemned those who tried to intimidate police officers.

“We will not tolerate attacks on our police officers while they are executing their duties. We will also not be intimidated by anybody who attempts to prevent us from executing our legal mandate. Those who do so, will be dealt with harshly,” Jula said.

Daily News