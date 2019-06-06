Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said society should be "ashamed and embarrassed" that four children who were left alone in a home in Embo near Hillcrest children burnt to death after a fire broke out on Sunday. Picture: Mphathi Nxumalo.

Durban - Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said society should be "ashamed and embarrassed" that four children who were left alone in a home in Embo near Hillcrest children burnt to death after a fire broke out on Sunday. The MEC, who on Thursday was visiting the Maduna family said there should be consequences for people who abandon their children. She said that to make the situation even worst the little children's death came at the same time that the country observed child protection week.

"I believe all the four kids had the right to live... someone should do something and someone should bear the consequences" she said.She said if people did not want children there were other avenues they could explore such as abortion, handing over the child over to social development or for foster care.

A vigil was being held when Khoza visited as people sang hymns and comforted the bereaved family.

Last Sunday, four children, aged between one and seven years old died in a house fire at Embo in Hillcrest after it was alleged that they were left behind by their mother who had gone out.

The children were declared dead on the scene.

Police are reportedly also looking into a case of child neglect.

Ncumisa Ndelu, spokesperson for the department said they had already sent social workers to the family to help them with trauma counselling.

