WATCH: Wentworth housing protestors in court

Durban - Three people will appear in the Durban Magistrates court, on Wednesday, following a protest over housing in Wentworth, south of Durban. Community activist Andre De Bruin said that two weeks ago Theresa Warren had been called into a meeting by officials from the housing department regarding her occupation of a vacant flat on Austerville Drive in Wentworth. Warren said she occupied the vacant flat after the previous tenant had passed away. Warren was living in a shack behind the flat with her 9-month-old grandchild and daughter. De Bruin who was part of the meeting said the officials gave her verbal permission to continue occupying the flat.

"A public protest stemmed out of sheer frustration. People have been misled. The government is well aware of the plight of the people. We have supplied them with numerous affidavits over the decades. We don’t need the subordinates to attend the meetings we want the head of housing. The housing department passes the buck," De Bruin said.

Public protests over housing turned ugly when police opened fire on protestors who barricaded Austerville Drive, south of Durban. Video by Zainul Dawood

During the protest against overcrowding and calls for more homes to be allocated to people living in Wentworth two men and a women were arrested. They were part of a crowd that set tyres alight and blocked Austerville Drive preventing people from getting to work.

Ward councillor Aubrey Snyman said residents voiced their concerns for housing.

Police spokesperson Captain Ngobile Gwala said that on Tuesday at 06:45, community members embarked on a protest and blockaded the road with burning tyres.

Public protests on Austerville Drive, in Wentworth, south of Durban. Video supplied

"Public Order Police with Wentworth police were alerted. Three suspects were arrested and charged for public violence. They were released on warning and were instructed to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court. The community dispersed peacefully,"Gwala said.

