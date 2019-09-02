Westville Girls High junior band at Mitchell Park in Durban. Picture by Zainul Dawood

Durban -Westville Girls’ High School’s (WGHS) Junior Marimba Band performed with aplomb at the Durban Book Fair at Mitchell Park at the weekend. The high school has three marimba bands.

The Griffin Girls Band was placed first at the South African School Band Association National championships in 2017 and 2018 and will be defending their title in September 2019.

The junior band and senior bands, led by Calvin Human, are regulars at the Durban Book Fair and the organisers awarded them a certificate.

Nicola Angelosante a school representative said that they have three bands consisting of the junior, senior and the Griffin girls.

The Griffin girls have won the national championship.

She said the junior band have done well since they first began practice in January.

Westville Girls High School Junior band playing at the Mitchell Park in Durban. Video by Zainul Dawood

