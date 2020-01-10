Durban - Durban Fire and Emergency Services have extinguished a fire that broke out inside a flat on the corner of Felix Dlamini and Essendene Road in Overport on Friday.
A woman is alleged to have been rescued from the burning flat by bystanders.
Mckenzie said the fire department had extinguished the fire at Hawa Mansions.
Fire fighters are still on scene damping down any embers to the fire said Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie.
He said emergency services received a call that the flat on the upper floor was well alight.