Durban - Durban Fire and Emergency Services have extinguished a fire that broke out inside a flat on the corner of Felix Dlamini and Essendene Road in Overport on Friday. A woman is alleged to have been rescued from the burning flat by bystanders. Mckenzie said the fire department had extinguished the fire at Hawa Mansions. Fire fighters are still on scene damping down any embers to the fire said Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie. He said emergency services received a call that the flat on the upper floor was well alight.

"There were claims that people could have been trapped inside. The services arrived promptly,"he said.

Mckenzie said no injuries were reported at this stage.

Community activist George Khan who works across the road from the flat said they said smoke and flames coming from the flat.

"The curtain was alight. From there it spread. We contacted the fire department. A lady was trapped inside. She was screaming for help. The roof of the building was damaged. We commend the people that assisted the woman,"Khan said.

From the roadside and with limited access the fire department had to use a Bronto Skylift, a high level articulated aerial platform for firefighting, to reach the upper floor.

Traffic had to be diverted away from the busy intersection, through the suburb. Felix Dlamini Road had to be closed to traffic to allow fire fighters to work. It has been re-opened to traffic.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

