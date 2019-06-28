Contractors fill up a trench where fibre optic cables were placed underground on Kennedy Road in Clare Estate. Picture source Haniff Hassan.

Durban - Residents of Kennedy Road and Dodoma Avenue and the informal settlement in Clare Estate are without water for almost four days. Since Monday, three pipe bursts occurred along a main water supply line on Kennedy Road said residents who claim that a construction company installing fibre optic cables were to blame.

On Friday, at 10 am, plumbers had not arrived to investigate and conduct the necessary repairs said, residents.

Hassan Haniff, eThekwini municipality ward 25 councillor, said he has been trying so hard to get the water department to assist with getting the plumbers out to the site.

"I was told that there are no contractors because the department does not have money to pay them. There are only 6 in-house teams. Only three are working at night. My greatest concern is that if the informal housing sector decides to protest then it will be a catastrophe. My heart goes out to those residents. I am trying my best to also get water tankers in the area. I have spoken to the head of water to assist in escalating this serious outstanding issue," Haniff said.

He added that he had meetings upon meetings with the eThekwini water department about putting in new infrastructure.

"To date, the bursts are still happening. We will carry on fighting for the community. I visited the offices of water and sanitation. I was told that the pump station between Umgeni Road and Foxglove place in Springfield is not functional. Two of the pumps have been sent for repairs. One pump is repaired and will be brought back to the pump station by tomorrow. The other pump will be brought on Friday. The 75 pump stations are not fully functional at the moment due to lack of finance, "Haniff said.

Daily News



