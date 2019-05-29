Earlier this month a leak on the corner of Lenham Drive and Tullen Place saw water gushing down the road. Picutre: ANA

Durban - A leak has plagued residents on Lenham Drive in Phoenix for a month. Municipal contractors who had initially come out to locate the leak before repairing it left a huge hole behind, and the leak remained, and the hole then became another concern for residents.

Zahir Danbar said for more than a month there had been leaks all over Phoenix, and that various contractors who had come to fix them had caused more problems.

He said he had often seen contractors working on a Sunday, which he believed they did to claim overtime.

Julian Lazarus said efforts to fix a leak outside his property (at the corner of Lenham Drive and Tullen Place) had been ongoing since June last year .

“They are just not getting it right. Many contractors have come here and dug, and it seemed to be fixed. No sooner had they left than the problem started again,” he said.

When the Daily News arrived at the corner of Lenham Drive and Tullen Place yesterday, the contractor at work said he had found the leak.

EARLIER this month a leak on the corner of Lenham Drive and Tullen Place saw water gushing down the road.





Although he did not want to be named, he said that he had begun working on the leak for the first time on Sunday.

He added that when dealing with leaks it was important to understand and know the soil types in relation to how a leak would surface.

Area councillor Managi Johnson said there were various water leaks in her ward that were a problem, and there was a huge backlog to fix them.

She had escalated the matter to the head of Water at eThekwini Municipality.

Johnson said the leak on the corner of Lenham Drive and Tullen Place had been of particular concern because a large hole had been dug to get to the pipe, and there was a primary school nearby. “Any one of the children could fall in. Water was flowing down the street because of this leak. Beside the danger of the open hole, we are seeing a lot of water going to waste.

“Recently, we had a burst pipe and residents did not have water for two to three days,” she said.

Johnson felt the leaks were not being treated seriously and added that the recent storm had affected the aged infrastructure. She said the municipal workers’ strike that followed also contributed to the backlog of repairs.

Johnson said that while repairs were not happening as fast as residents wanted, they were taking place.

“We are trying our best, it’s a process because sometimes contractors have to dig to find the leak, so it takes some time,” she said.

The municipality did not comment at the time of publication. In the past the city has attributed some backlogs to damage from the recent storm, and the municipal workers’ strike.

Daily News