Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal rural school that won an international award for its wise water use is again making waves and has received the royal nod for its efforts. Ebomvini Primary, of Izingolweni on the South Coast, winner of an innovation award at the Water Explorer event in London last year, has just finished first in the youth category at the World Water Food and Air Awards (Wafa).

Princess Zama-Zulu Shange of the Zulu royal family presented pupils and staff with a trophy and certificate last week. The award recognised the school’s inspirational commitment to sustainability practices that have benefited its community.

Shange was taken on a tour of the school’s projects, such as the pond built to attract frogs into a permaculture garden, grey water-fed garden and mulching used to prevent evaporation.

Other water-saving schemes included tippy taps, and drinking buckets and cups were in every classroom to cut down on wastage.

“You are all a ray of light and hope, not just for your school and community, but for the whole world,” Shange said to the pupils.

She was “deeply impressed” by the pupils’ knowledge of environmental issues and their innovation.

Teacher Poppy George said the school was honoured to receive the award. “It is so important that we look after our water resources and biodiversity, as this will in turn ensure our food security in the future. Wafa inspires us to continue our efforts to help develop pupils into caring citizens who value their natural environment.”

In October last year, Ebomvini represented South Africa at the international Water Explorer event in London and was awarded the Innovation and Students’ Choice award.

Water Explorer co-ordinator and teacher Youth Mavundla said: “We are so grateful for the recognition and experiences we have had through our efforts, but it is not about the awards, it is about sustaining what we have started and inspiring other schools and people to get on board.”

Water Explorer is an online educational programme empowering pupils to tackle environmental issues, with a water theme.

