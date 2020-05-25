'We can't close down hospitals that have Covid-19 infections': KZN Health Department

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THE KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health says it will not close hospitals as cases of Covid-19 are reported, otherwise, the province would find itself with all three biggest hospitals in the province closed. Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu was responding to the reports that there were cases of Covid-19 at Phoenix's Mahatma Gandhi hospital and concerns that yet the hospital has not been closed for the purposes of deep cleaning There were also reports of members of staff were calling in sick because they were afraid of contracting the virus due to the alleged lack of PPEs. Member of the Health Portfolio Committee and DA spokesperson on Health Dr Rishigen Viranna had last week questioned why no action had been taken at Mahatma Gandhi when swift action was taken to close down Stanger Hospital after the discovery of Covid-19 cases. Simelane-Zulu confirmed that there are currently 9 cases of Covid-19 at Mahatma Gandhi; six nurses and 3 patients, but said she will not be shutting down the hospital.

The Daily News published a story last week about the staff concerns that Covid-19 cases were being swept under the carpet.

Members of staff accused the hospital management of not being transparent about the number of Covid-19 cases.

They demanded that the hospital be shut down for deep cleaning.

were not being

However, Simelane-Zulu said these numbers do not warrant for the hospital to be closed down.

“We are not going to close hospitals as we get infections. I am aware that some members of staff were attempting to down tools complaining about why the hospital is not shut down while we were waiting for the results of the suspected cases and those who tested. The truth is that we cannot close the whole hospital. We only closed the affected part of the hospital for deep cleaning.

She said the department is waiting for the results of the nurses who have tested.

She said the hospital has converted some of the wards into quarantine areas to ensure that people who have been infected do not go out,” said Simelane-Zulu.

Daily News