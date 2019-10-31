Durban - An earth tremor that lasted for several seconds rattled parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
The tremor was felt in Durban down the south coast and all the way up to Pietermaritzburg.
It was unclear at the time of publication what caused the tremor or its magnitude. Officials from the Council for Geo Sciences could not be reached for comment.
However, several panicked people called the offices of the Daily News shortly after the earth moved and wanted to know what was behind the tremor.
Ray Ramlall an architect from Phoenix said he was still shaken by the incident.