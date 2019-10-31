'We felt the ground move': Durbanites react to earth tremor









FILE PHOTO Durban - An earth tremor that lasted for several seconds rattled parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. The tremor was felt in Durban down the south coast and all the way up to Pietermaritzburg. It was unclear at the time of publication what caused the tremor or its magnitude. Officials from the Council for Geo Sciences could not be reached for comment. However, several panicked people called the offices of the Daily News shortly after the earth moved and wanted to know what was behind the tremor. Ray Ramlall an architect from Phoenix said he was still shaken by the incident.

“My staff and I were working behind our desks when we felt the tremor. It lasted about 45 seconds. I was on my computer everyone had their hands in the air. It was a surprise. Tremor. Being in the architectural field I think it's a tremor,” he said.

Colleen Honey of Fields Hill in the upper highway area said she felt very strong ground movements.

“My entire house shook. Things fell over on the shelf. I know there is a fault line near Fields Hill. Must be one of those earth slips. Would like to know what it was,” she said.

Pat Brink from Umgeni Park in Durban North said her relatives in Pietermaritzburg felt it. Brink’s furniture and security gate rattled.

Some found time to see the funny side of it. Monty from Pinetown quipped that it was the New Zealand rugby supporters returning back down to earth.

Another remarked that it happens when the supermarkets have baked beans specials.

This is how people on Twitter reacted:

By just dropping my wallet by mistake y'all saying it's an earthquake #tremor pic.twitter.com/YNpyxlNTKR — Wandile Ntuli (@Wandile17040550) October 31, 2019





There is a fault line that runs through Durban. We had a similar incident in 2016.#tremor https://t.co/ha6FAGIA1F — Louis Nel (@LouisNel) October 31, 2019





Daily News