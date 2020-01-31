‘We lay on the floor of the car, terrified’ - witness in KZN solider's murder trial









File photo Durban - “I THOUGHT I was going to die,” Thamsanqa Mbambo told the Durban High Court yesterday as he described a shoot-out between police officers and soldier Thembinkosi American Ngcobo, who is on trial for murder and other charges. Thamsanqa, cousin of Nontokozo Mbambo, who was being hunted down by her boyfriend, Ngcobo, survived the shooting that left seven police officers and a civilian injured. Ngcobo told the court at the beginning of the trial through his lawyer that he had travelled from his Upington SANDF base to Durban on January31, 2017 with a state R4 rifle to find his girlfriend, whom he suspected of cheating on him and lying about the paternity of their child. He was on a murder-suicide mission. “I lay on the floor of the police minibus taxi and prayed while the gunshots went off from outside the vehicle. I thought I was going to die,” Thamsanqa told the court. Thamsanqa, who was 19 at the time, said he was at his Ntuzuma home the day of the incident when he received a call that his cousins Nokwanda and Nonzuzo - Mbambo’s sisters - had been shot in their home.

Mbambo, her baby and brother Sandile were hiding from Ngcobo at Thamsanqa’s home when they received the call, telling them to leave the house and hide elsewhere because it was suspected the soldier was on his way there looking for her.

“The caller said Nkosi (Ngcobo) came to the house and shot Nokwanda Mbambo and Nonzuzo Mbambo. We were told to leave the house,” said Thamsanqa.

He said they all immediately left the house and went to another house in the area.

Moments later they saw Ngcobo’s car arrive at their home and received a call informing them that Nokwanda had died.

He said they called the police.

“The police delayed coming and we suspected that they got lost. A neighbour named Mankomfa and I decided to go and get the police.

“On our way there we came across a police van and enquired if they were responding to our complaint and they confirmed.

“We jumped inside the police minibus taxi,” he said.

Thamsanqa said there were officers in the minibus, but he was not sure how many, and others followed them in other vehicles. On the way to the house, the officer driving asked if the oncoming car was Ngcobo’s.

“Before I could respond, the officer swerved and tried to block the white Polo. I then heard gunshots. We lay on the floor of the car, terrified. I did not see who was shooting,” he said.

Mankomfa, who lay next to him, shouted that she had been shot,

“She suggested we get out of the vehicle and seek cover, but I disagreed as gunshots were still going off outside. She got out of the car anyway, and as she ran I noted that her arm was full of blood and the bone seemed fractured,” he said.

When it became quiet, he got out of the car and hid in a toilet behind a house, only emerging when he heard a helicopter arrive.

Ngcobo is charged with Nokwanda’s murder, 18 counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

