Durban - ELECTORAL Commission of SA (IEC) staff say they have not been paid nearly a month after the national elections took place. A deputy presiding officer from a voting station said they were told they would be paid eight to 10 days after the election, but had not received payments.

“We had been to all their training and worked until the morning after voting day, but we have not been paid,” he said.

He said the IEC had begged them to work, and they had recruited others, but now it felt like they had been used.

“What is disturbing is that staff are calling and asking when they will get paid,” he said, adding that it was upsetting that they were not getting any feedback from the IEC.

“I also worked for the by- elections and payment was late then too,” he said.

Another official who worked in the uMhlanga area, north of Durban, said only area managers and perhaps some other officials had received payment.

“The IEC said maybe we will get paid this week,” she said.

An area manager said the normal waiting period for payment was a month and a half.

“If they complain after a month and a half or two months, then it would be understandable. They need to be patient, they will get paid,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Thabani Ngwira said the IEC was in the process of paying officials.

“Some officials have been paid but the IEC is working on it. For some of them, maybe there were issues with their banking details,” Ngwira said.

He could not indicate when all officials would have been paid.

